Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Boosts Stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS REGL opened at $73.55 on Friday. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.