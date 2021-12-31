Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Acquires Shares of 997 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 132.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,839,000 after purchasing an additional 54,151 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $973,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 37.6% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $277.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.18 and a 200 day moving average of $247.88. The stock has a market cap of $265.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $161.78 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.83.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

