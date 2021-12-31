Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Acquires 1,586 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

DGRO opened at $55.56 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.78 and a twelve month high of $55.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.