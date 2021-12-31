Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $136.82

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 136.82 ($1.84) and traded as low as GBX 132.10 ($1.78). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 133.10 ($1.79), with a volume of 323,232 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEG shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.19) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 138.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 136.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £202.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,347.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.