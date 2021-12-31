Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 2.2% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,219,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,971,776,000 after buying an additional 269,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,533,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,102,620,000 after buying an additional 93,388 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,839,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,743,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $253.36. 2,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.85.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

