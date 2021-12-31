Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 199 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.1% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,781,000 after buying an additional 1,694,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,214,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,570,000 after buying an additional 1,388,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,663 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

JNJ stock opened at $171.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $451.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.30 and a 200-day moving average of $166.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.