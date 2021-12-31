BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,154,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,748 shares during the period. BCE makes up approximately 2.5% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of BCE worth $258,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of BCE by 102.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 562,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,274,661 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $58,775,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of BCE by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,531 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $38,220,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in BCE by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,171,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,587,000 after purchasing an additional 521,104 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.41.

BCE stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.7047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.63%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

