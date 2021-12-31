Bbva USA Sells 893 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Bbva USA decreased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth $3,282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $710,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,078 shares of company stock worth $1,072,304 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

NYSE:WWW opened at $29.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.71%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.