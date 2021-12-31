Bbva USA Sells 220 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bbva USA decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,131,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EL opened at $367.34 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.97 and a 12-month high of $372.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.39 and its 200 day moving average is $330.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $132.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.11.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

