Bbva USA Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bbva USA decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,105,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $51,953,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,259,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $381,175,000 after buying an additional 753,072 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $50,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE COP opened at $72.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.79. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.