Bbva USA Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Bbva USA trimmed its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of GATX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of GATX by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of GATX by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Get GATX alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GATX. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.49.

Shares of GATX opened at $103.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.19. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $80.75 and a 52-week high of $107.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.91.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 71.94%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.