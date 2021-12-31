Bbva USA Decreases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bbva USA cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $228.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.56 and a 200-day moving average of $202.95. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.11.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 356,425 shares of company stock valued at $78,104,034. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

