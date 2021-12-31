Bbva USA Decreases Stock Holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Bbva USA reduced its holdings in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Kraton were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Kraton by 204.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 65,185 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kraton by 8.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kraton by 37.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 20,982 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kraton by 8.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kraton by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Kraton news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $3,542,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRA stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kraton Co. has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $526.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.70 million. Kraton had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

KRA has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Kraton

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

