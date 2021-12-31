BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Shares Down 0.3%

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €38.60 ($43.86) and last traded at €38.70 ($43.98). 6,880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.80 ($44.09).

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 35.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.81, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BYW6)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in grains, oilseeds, and specialties; supplies dessert and organic pome fruits; and collects, sells, and services seeds, fertilizers, and crop protection and feedstuff for farms.

