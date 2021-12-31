Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) vs. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Critical Review

Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Battle North Gold and Rio Tinto Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62% Rio Tinto Group N/A N/A N/A

8.0% of Rio Tinto Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Battle North Gold and Rio Tinto Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A Rio Tinto Group $44.61 billion 1.87 $9.77 billion N/A N/A

Rio Tinto Group has higher revenue and earnings than Battle North Gold.

Risk & Volatility

Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rio Tinto Group has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Battle North Gold and Rio Tinto Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battle North Gold 1 0 2 0 2.33 Rio Tinto Group 2 9 8 0 2.32

Battle North Gold presently has a consensus price target of $2.95, suggesting a potential upside of 34.70%. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus price target of $100.80, suggesting a potential upside of 50.72%. Given Rio Tinto Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rio Tinto Group is more favorable than Battle North Gold.

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats Battle North Gold on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Battle North Gold Company Profile

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum. The Copper and Diamonds segment offers gold, silver, molybdenum and other by-products. The Energy and Minerals includes businesses with products such as uranium, borates, salt and titanium dioxide feedstock together with coal operations. The Other Operations segment covers the the curtailed Gove alumina refinery and Rio Tinto Marine operations. Rio Tinto was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

