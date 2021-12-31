Bao Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $153,854.00 (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and $153,854.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00058161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,765.90 or 0.07837336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00073456 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,921.64 or 0.99731213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00053674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007803 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

