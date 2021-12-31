Bank of Nova Scotia Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 4,439 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 365% compared to the typical volume of 954 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.90.

BNS stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.49. 129,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,797. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $52.75 and a twelve month high of $71.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7817 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

