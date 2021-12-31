Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE NTB opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.88. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.80.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.53 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is presently 53.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 116.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 101.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 121.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 62,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 34,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 27.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.