Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $2.05 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

NYSE:HD opened at $412.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.