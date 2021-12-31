Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 336,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 33,145 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

