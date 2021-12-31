Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Stock Price Up 5%

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF)’s share price rose 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.89 and last traded at $24.83. Approximately 8,885 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 646% from the average daily volume of 1,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

BADFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

