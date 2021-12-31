Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 28.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLZE shares. William Blair started coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BLZE opened at 17.49 on Friday. Backblaze has a 12 month low of 16.50 and a 12 month high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported -0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.18 by -0.14. On average, research analysts predict that Backblaze will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

