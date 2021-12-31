Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Shares Down 0.5%

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) shares traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $6.01. Approximately 105,103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 243,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBLN. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Babylon in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Babylon in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

