BABB (BAX) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

BABB (CURRENCY:BAX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. BABB has a market cap of $30.32 million and $683,050.00 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BABB has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BABB coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BABB Coin Profile

BABB (BAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,853,700,000 coins. BABB’s official website is getbabb.com . BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here . BABB’s official message board is medium.com/@BABB . The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getBABB

According to CryptoCompare, “BABB is an acronym for Bank Account Based on Blockchain. BABB will be a platform to a connected world of crowdsourced financial services. BABB account holders are nodes in a peer-to-peer network managed by smart contracts. BAX is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token in BABB. “

