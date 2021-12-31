AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,185 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AZZ were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AZZ by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AZZ by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in AZZ by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.37. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.66 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. AZZ’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

