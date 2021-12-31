Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.24

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 17500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of C$15.59 million and a PE ratio of -7.50.

About Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT)

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It explores for the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

