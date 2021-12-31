Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group started coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.39.

Shares of AYLA stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $121.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -0.10.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 1,177.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

