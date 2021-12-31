Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Axcella Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Shares of AXLA opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.48. Axcella Health has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 129.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 89,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

