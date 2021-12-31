Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVID. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

AVID opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.22. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $157,160.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,169 shares of company stock worth $570,723 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVID. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

