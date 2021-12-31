Avalanche Hits Market Cap of $26.05 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Avalanche has a total market cap of $26.05 billion and $1.01 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $107.09 or 0.00227731 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003595 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00031503 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.83 or 0.00505763 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00080493 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,409,273 coins and its circulating supply is 243,270,399 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.