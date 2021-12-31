Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.49). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on AVDL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $3,920,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,240,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,806,000 after acquiring an additional 305,770 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,565,000. Tri Locum Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 313,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 153,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 152,186 shares during the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 11.70. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a market cap of $474.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

