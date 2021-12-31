Autonio (NIOX) Market Capitalization Tops $6.23 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. Autonio has a total market cap of $6.23 million and $313,789.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0660 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00058033 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.76 or 0.07864872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00073455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,959.83 or 0.99979198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007836 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

