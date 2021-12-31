Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.88

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.88 and last traded at C$6.91, with a volume of 844209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACB shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.59.

The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -2.20.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$60.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

