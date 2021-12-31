Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,420.00

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,420 ($19.09) and last traded at GBX 1,391 ($18.70), with a volume of 70905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,355 ($18.21).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,115.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 976.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £219.84 million and a P/E ratio of -160.92.

In other Audioboom Group news, insider Steven Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,075 ($14.45) per share, with a total value of £107,500 ($144,508.67). Also, insider Michael Tobin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 990 ($13.31) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($26,616.48). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 26,544 shares of company stock worth $27,363,400.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

