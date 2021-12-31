AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,081 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AT&T by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,083 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 26.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 220.7% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 102,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 219,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

