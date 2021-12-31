Atlas Protocol (ATP) Market Cap Tops $1.25 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $736,407.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00057240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,719.70 or 0.07855912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00075028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,189.95 or 0.99663983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00053264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008044 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

