ATC Coin Hits Market Cap of $192,456.64 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. ATC Coin has a market cap of $192,456.64 and approximately $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.43 or 0.00314148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008131 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.