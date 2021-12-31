Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Has $10.44 Million Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the quarter. Insulet makes up about 6.3% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $10,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Insulet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Insulet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 6.2% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 0.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PODD. Citigroup lifted their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.00.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $270.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $218.28 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.42 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.33.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

