AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stake Lifted by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after buying an additional 1,935,945 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,553,000 after buying an additional 759,134 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,898,000 after buying an additional 1,220,580 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,660,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,958,000 after buying an additional 243,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,437,000 after buying an additional 3,916,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.49. The company had a trading volume of 31,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,522,221. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a PE ratio of 91.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.