Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Trading Down 4.3%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s stock price dropped 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 6,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,387,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.
ASTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Astra Space in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Astra Space in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.42.
Astra Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTR)
Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.
