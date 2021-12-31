Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 19.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 16,768 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWBI opened at $14.15 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

In other news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $100,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521 and have sold 46,304 shares valued at $654,323. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

