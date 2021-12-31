Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,771,000 after buying an additional 894,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,119,000 after purchasing an additional 768,391 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $24,820,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.5% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,168,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,571,000 after acquiring an additional 575,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.88. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

