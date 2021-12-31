Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 557.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.57. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

