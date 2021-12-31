Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 207.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,118 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

MSGE stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.71.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $294.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

