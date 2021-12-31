Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,888 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

HAIN opened at $42.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.05. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.