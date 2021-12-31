Assemble Protocol (ASM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.64 Million

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Assemble Protocol has a market capitalization of $59.77 million and approximately $8.64 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0879 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00042375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

ASM is a coin. It was first traded on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,079,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Assemble Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Assemble Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

