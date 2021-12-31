Arweave Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, Arweave has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $2.09 billion and approximately $59.30 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $62.49 or 0.00130045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00012161 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000975 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

