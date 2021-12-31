Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 557,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for about 3.5% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $82,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AJG. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

Shares of AJG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.10. 865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.21 and a 200-day moving average of $152.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $112.92 and a one year high of $171.21. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

