ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 17,747 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,747 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vicor by 14.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Vicor by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vicor by 9.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Vicor during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the second quarter valued at $782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

VICR stock opened at $126.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23 and a beta of 0.69. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $74.08 and a 12 month high of $164.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.05 and its 200 day moving average is $127.45.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $84.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

In other Vicor news, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $1,052,118.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.85, for a total transaction of $517,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,262 shares of company stock worth $22,334,235 in the last ninety days. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

