ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

ARS Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 108,461 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.24 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average of $96.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.52.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

